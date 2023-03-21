Quarry Cove Art Gallery in Pacifica will present “Visions and Vistas” starting on Saturday. The exhibit features more than 40 artworks by local artists Julie-Ann Burkhart and Celeste Langille.
“We were thinking about each landscape and thought they all looked kind of heavenly or mystical,” said Burkhart, reflecting on the name of the show.
Burkhart, a painter, said five of her acrylic pieces in “Visions and Vistas” depict California scenes — think redwood trees — while the rest belong to a painterly travelogue. Burkhart’s wanderlust has taken her everywhere, from France to South Africa to the Philippines.
“I’ve been around the world,” said Burkhart.
She started her painting journey with oil, but then pivoted to acrylic as an art student in Florence, Italy. “I was in a room that wasn’t vented well,” said Burkhart. “I actually got sick from the turpentine, so I switched to acrylic.”
The Pacifica mother took a break from painting, but now that her kids are in school, she has started spending more time at the easel. For her “world paintings” in the show, as Burkhart calls them, she has definitely thought outside the box.
“I decided to use a 12-inch round canvas because I felt like it was more organic,” she said. “A lot of the paintings that I have are landscapes, and so I wanted to mimic that organicness in the painting and on the canvas.”
Langille, who is an active member of the Pacifica Climate Committee, captures nature with a photo lens. As a frequent walker, hiker and cyclist, Langille takes ample advantage of the natural beauty in and around Pacifica.
“I go on walks every day and use those as a time not just to walk my dog, but to observe the nature around me,” said Langille.
Some of her pieces in “Visions and Vistas,” said Langille, depict her local “happy places” like Pillar Point bluff. Others were taken during trips to destinations such as Hawaii, Oregon and Maine. A photo of her bike may seem to depart from the nature theme, but in fact it stays well connected.
“I love to ride my bicycle every morning down to the pier,” said Langille. “It’s so simple and insanely beautiful there.”
The Quarry Cove Art Gallery is located at 225 Rockaway Beach Ave. in Pacifica. A reception with light refreshments will be held from 2-4 p.m. on March 25. The artworks in the show are available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.