When Samantha Tran, a 14-year-old Pacifican, performs, she often sings a number called “Hello, Vietnam.” The song was written by a young woman about a place she has never lived, but to which she has deep ties. Samantha Tran can relate. She has been to Vietnam only for visits, but she has been immersed in its culture since birth.
Tran is the oldest of three children of Henry Tran and Quynh Anh Nguyen, who goes by Ann. The children, all born and raised in Pacifica, perform widely across the Bay Area, singing and playing traditional Vietnamese music taught to them by their parents.
Henry and Ann were both born in Vietnam. Heny left in 1979, one of thousands of people who fled the communist regime after the war there ended. His family stayed until it became clear that under the new government, “our life would be controlled by someone else,” he said. Staying there, he would not be allowed to attend college, but would be sent to a rural area and put to work as a farmer. It took him 17 tries to escape the country, during which time his father, brother, and he himself were all jailed for unsuccessful attempts.
He and a cousin finally managed to reach Thailand on a boat with 39 people. He spent 10 months in a refugee camp before being sponsored to come to the U.S. by an aunt and sister who were already living here.
He arrived as a 17-year-old and enrolled in City College. He finished his degree at the University of California, Berkeley, studying nuclear physics and electrical engineering, and went on to earn a master’s and doctorate degree. He currently works at Stanford University.
He and Ann met online when she still lived in Vietnam. After a long-distance romance, they married and she was able to emigrate.
Their three children, Samantha, Katherine and Harry, learned music from an early age. Henry played them music on the guitar and piano, and Ann taught them the songs of their homeland. Samantha first performed at age 5 within the community, and was singing for a wider public by the time she was 9. Katherine, 10, plays piano and guitar and sings. Harry, 9, is a pianist.
The children all speak Vietnamese. “I wanted to train my kids to keep the culture alive,” said Ann. “Then people can see how beautiful Vietnamese culture is. We have something we need to share with the community.”
The young musicians perform at festivals and events around the Bay Area, often receiving multiple invitations. Their calendar fills with engagements around the Moon Fest in September and Lunar New Year in January. They’ll take a break for a few months now, but, in May, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month will be another busy season.
In Pacifica, they played and sang at the International Peace Day event in September and added music to a street-corner demonstration by the Peace People on Martin Luther King’s birthday.
In addition to fielding requests and booking performances for her family, Ann creates opportunities for other children to shine. She’s organizing a gathering later this month in San Jose for 40 children to perform at an open mic, and also to communicate with city supervisors she’s invited.
Samantha, mirroring her mother, is putting together a first-ever talent show at Oceana High School, where she is a student. Katherine and Harry attend Ocean Shore school.
After Henry Nguyen made it to this country, nearly all of his family were able to leave Vietnam as well, including his mother, who now lives with them. For them and many others, Vietnam is thousands of miles away, but the Tran family strives to keep the culture close.
