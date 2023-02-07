The musical Tran family

The musical Tran family has been performing at locations across the Bay Area. Their music is a way to tap into their family’s rich heritage.

Photo courtesy Tran family

When Samantha Tran, a 14-year-old Pacifican, performs, she often sings a number called “Hello, Vietnam.” The song was written by a young woman about a place she has never lived, but to which she has deep ties. Samantha Tran can relate. She has been to Vietnam only for visits, but she has been immersed in its culture since birth.

Tran is the oldest of three children of Henry Tran and Quynh Anh Nguyen, who goes by Ann. The children, all born and raised in Pacifica, perform widely across the Bay Area, singing and playing traditional Vietnamese music taught to them by their parents. 

