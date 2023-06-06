Tickets are now on sale for Dinner on the Point, an annual fundraiser benefiting the historic Pedro Point Firehouse in Pacifica. The deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday, June 10. In years past, the event has sold out.
Dinner on the Point is a three-course, progressive dinner hosted by local residents. The standard meal includes appetizers, a main course and dessert. A dessert-only option with a lower ticket price is also available.
This year’s Dinner on the Point will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 24. Tickets cost $50 per person, or $20 for those who just want dessert. Payments are accepted via PayPal or by check. Proceeds from the evening will go toward firehouse maintenance.
Currently, the event organizers are looking for locals who can host dinner at their house and cook, or bake, for four to eight guests. Support is available to anyone who wishes to host but needs some extra help in the kitchen. Event volunteers are welcome.
