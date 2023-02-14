After battling the pandemic, a flood and burnout, the local community theater, Pacifica Spindrift Players, is hoping for a successful show and auction as volunteers work to get back on their feet. 

For the next two weekends, the Spindrift Players will put on “Silent Sky,” a play about 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, as she explores a woman’s place in society and science during a time when women’s ideas were dismissed. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Documentary paints surreal portrait of Coastside artist

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Irving Norman, a European immigrant who lived in Half Moon Bay for 27 years before his death in 1989, believed that art could inspire. His work grappled with overarching problems of the world in the hopes that viewers would take away something new. His life and body of work are getting new a…

Andersen packs kit for Denmark
featured

Andersen packs kit for Denmark

  • Updated
  • 0

A beloved local drummer will soon move back to her home country, in part because of the pandemic and the lack of paying gigs and students. Hanne Tylvad Andersen, who played drums with local bands The Fingerpuppets, Wall of Blues and other Bay Area bands featuring a range of music genres, sai…

featured

Musicians keep beat through pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

A once bustling Mildred Owen Concert Hall often features sold-out shows, but with Pacifica Performances idle during the pandemic, you could hear a pin drop in the venerable hall. Morning Nichols, artistic director, said all musicians who have played at Pacifica Performances over the years ar…

Recommended for you