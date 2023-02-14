After battling the pandemic, a flood and burnout, the local community theater, Pacifica Spindrift Players, is hoping for a successful show and auction as volunteers work to get back on their feet.
For the next two weekends, the Spindrift Players will put on “Silent Sky,” a play about 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, as she explores a woman’s place in society and science during a time when women’s ideas were dismissed.
“She's kind of credited with creating the formula or discovering the way that helped us figure out how vast our universes are,” said the show’s director, Lauren Burgat. She explained the production adds a love story to the tale.
The Spindrift Players have been working hard since the beginning of this year, not only on the upcoming show but also raising funds for the community theater. Alongside the show, the theater will also host an auction to help raise more money.
“When (it) came time to come back in person, we were hit by thing after thing. So our first show back was when omicron hit, and, just before that, we had a flood in our downstairs, which rendered it unusable,” said Jordana Wolf, lead actress in “Silent Sky” and president of the Spindrift Players. “And so things like that sort of piled up (to) make it more difficult to produce theater.”
Repairing the flooded floor took a lot of the theater’s funds, and without new income the future of the Spindrift Players is uncertain.
“Right at this moment, we are at a point where we're a little afraid that if things don't work out, we can't keep the theater going. So, at the moment, it is basic functionality, keeping the building running, paying for … basic set materials,” said Wolf.
Despite the challenges, Burgot and Wolf are excited and hopeful for the show. Both described the play as a great show that has something for audiences of all ages. The music, characters, science and storytelling has the Spindrift Players excited to put on this play.
“When you really are into something and you like doing the research and you really like the content, it's a lot easier to direct and a lot more fun to be around. And the rehearsal process has been pretty great. I think every time we do a run or we work on new scenes, I discover something new. I find something new in the language or I learned something new,” said Burgat.
“Silent Sky” and the accompanying auction will happen Feb. 17–26 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased on the theater website, pacificaspindriftplayers.org.
