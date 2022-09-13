“Luck Be a Lady Tonight” rang out in a recent rehearsal at Pacifica’s Spindrift Theater. “Guys and Dolls,” the classic musical about gamblers and their gals, is in many ways the reopening show for this community theater group, which has been depending on pluck more than luck to survive over the last two years.
The play, initially a Broadway hit and then a movie, involves a group of New York gamblers and showgirls, a Save-a-Soul missionary, a Cuban dance hall and a can’t-lose bet that goes romantically awry. The Spindrift Players started planning for “Guys and Dolls” in 2020.
“I was calling actors to tell them they had the part as news of the (COVID) shutdown came in,” said the production’s director, Raissa Marchetti-Kozlov. The play was postponed, then canceled altogether, along with the remainder of the theater's season.
The director is excited to be picking it back up again with the original actors. “It’s a great cast,” she said.
Having part of the work already done gave the production planners a head start, said Spindrift Board President Cat Imperato. The musical has a large cast — 14 people — but the theater group has designed a version that will be easier to pull off. Instead of a full production, it’s doing a “staged reading.” Actors will sing and act the full play, but costumes, stage set and even motion, will be evocative rather than fully fleshed.
A staged reading “really gets back to the roots of theater,” said Marchetti-Kozlov. “It’s like being read a story — the story comes to life. It’s less smoke and mirrors, with more focus on the acting.”
Approaching the production this way “is part of our COVID planning,” said Imperato. In addition to the pandemic, the theater is also recovering from devastating flooding in 2021 that swamped dressing rooms and storage spaces. The group continued producing outdoor and virtual events, and was briefly back onstage in early 2022, but the work increased when it lost a good part of the leadership team during the shutdown.
The staged reading reduces the pressure on the need for costumes and sets, and also allows for easier cast substitutions in case any actors are stricken in the course of the show.
Despite its challenges, the theater currently has two plays in rehearsal. In addition to “Guys and Dolls,” the small play “2 Across” opens in October. The group will present a musical review in November and more plays in the spring to round out the season.
“Guys and Dolls” runs Friday, Sept. 16, through Sept. 25, with evening shows on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday matinees. Reservations are available online at pacificaspindriftplayers.org or by phone at (650) 359-8002.
