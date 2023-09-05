For 65 years Sea Bowl was the home to thousands of bowlers, both young and old. As news spread throughout the community of Sea Bowl closing, many people were heartbroken.
On May 31, the owners of the bowling center did close the facility. However, the Pacifica Historical Society wanted to let those bowlers have a chance to cherish their memories of Sea Bowl.
The PHS is the gate keeper for preserving and celebrating Pacifica’s history. So, on Aug. 27 the PHS opened the doors of the Pacifica Coastside Museum (Little Brown Church) to the public to share their memories. I was privileged to serve as moderator for the program that featured three speakers who were stakeholders in the facility at various times over the years.
In 1958, Sea Bowl opened under the ownership of Ken Royce. Actually, there actually were three contractors who proposed building a bowling center in the community. While none were approved by the City Council, Royce was left to build Sea Bowl on an eight-acre hillside area that he owned in Rockaway. The architect of Sea Bowl was the late Bob Sherman, who had experience in designing bowling centers, and also lived in Pacifica.
Sherman’s wife, Manuela Sherman, joined Len Nicholson, general manager when Sea Bowl became Pacifica Coast Lanes, and Mike Cristofani, who rose through junior leagues to become a professional bowler, were part of the PHS program.
“I am honored to be here representing my husband. He passed away a few years ago. We were married for 36 years,” said Sherman.
“I wasn’t married to him when the bowling center was designed, so I asked his children. They told me they didn’t know much other than they went with Dad to the bowl,” she said.
“My husband worked closely with Ken Royce for many years on several projects, and they became very close friends. Nevertheless, when he wanted to purchase land from Royce on the hillside above the Sea Bowl to build his own private residence, they negotiated hard before agreeing on a purchase price,” she said. “I lived in that house until we sold last year after I broke a hip, realizing I was physically unable to navigate its many stairs,” she said.
Sherman shared that her husband and Key Royce developed detailed plans for a whole Pacifica city complex to include a new City Hall and library to be built on Royce’s land on the hillside above the Sea Bowl. “The proposal was to include a civic center for the city of Pacifica as part of a larger development of Royce’s land. This proposed development was refused by the city, however, and much of the land still remains open space.
For Nicholson it was homecoming day. He left Pacifica in 1991 to become a Professional Bowling Association tour consultant on lane maintenance. Now living in Sacramento, he is still active in the bowling world, including authoring several bowling publications and is host of an internet radio bowling program. In 2011 he was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame.
He was greeted warmly at the museum by old friends, many of whom he had hired to work at PCL.
“It’s so great to see so many familiar faces,” said Nicholson, who grew up in San Mateo, and attended Hillsdale High School. He began bowling in the junior leagues in 1956 when he was a junior doubles partner with all-time great PBA and USBC Hall of Famer Billy Hardwick. “Working in Pacifica has many memories for me. It’s a great community,” he said.
He has managed a couple of bowling centers. In 1978 he was working in Tracy, Calif., when he got a call from the Pacifica Coast Lanes owner, asking him if he would manage the facility.
“I was happy to be back in California as I had been away for over 10 years. I knew a lot of people in the Bay Area. The owner had put a lot of money into PCL. I fell in love with the place. I still have friends here,” said Nicholson.
Nicholson even earned his own bowling column in the Tribune: “Len’s Lines.”
“Later I found out that if I had to pay for that amount of space it would cost me $500 a week,” he said, laughing.
“We had great times at PCL, but we also had some things go wrong,” said Nicholson. “I’ll never forget one morning, about 10 o’clock, I heard the wind blowing, and I saw a part of the roof falling off with the rain and wind blowing through the roof. I went out to the lanes; there was a ladies league bowling at that time and the ladies were all lying down on the concourse. We had a hurricane that day. The wind blew off the roof. We were closed for 10 days.
“We did not have any insurance (to cover business interruption). I was working without pay. I had a family and kids so I returned to the tour. However, three months later I was called back to Pacifica,” he said. “I was happy to return. I loved it here.”
Nicholson is remembered for his close relationship with many professional bowlers. Over the years the PCL hosted a PBA regional championship tournament. Some of the world’s best bowlers, many of whom appeared on national television bowling shows, came to PCL to bowl.
Cristofani began bowling in the junior leagues in 1960 at Sea Bowl. In 1969 the Terra Nova graduate joined the adult bowlers posting a 211 average. He has bowled 26 300 games and several 800 series. In 2008 he was inducted into the San Francisco United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame, becoming the first Pacifica bowler ever to be enshrined into the association in the Superior Performance category. In 2009 he was inducted into the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame.
Now living in Grass Valley, Mike still has a lot of friends in Pacifica, and when he heard Sea Bowl was closing he drove over to bowl one last game at the center.
“Bowling at Sea Bowl was a great experience as a junior bowler. Through bowling I met a lot of friends, many whom I’m still in contact with today,” said Cristofani. “I bowled in a number of leagues with my friends.”
“I had the opportunity because of Sea Bowl to work on my game and have great relations with a number of people,” he said, adding that the Pacifica lanes gave him many opportunities to improve his game.
“My best years as an adult were 1970-71. I bowled a couple 300 games and several 800 series. I was named to the San Francisco Bowling Association All-Star team, and also team captain,” said Cristofani. “I continued to work on my game, as my ultimate goal was to go on the PBA tour. In the early 1980s I had my application all ready to go, but unfortunately my wife got sick. I stayed home with her. Sadly, she later died. My dream to be on the PBA tour went away.
“In the early 2000s, after continuing to work on my game, I decided I wanted to go on tour. I finally got the opportunity to bowl in the PBA regional tournaments. I was bowling at the highest level,” added Cristofani.
“My heart has always been in Sea Bowl. Sea Bowl means everything to me.” continued Cristofani. “When I bowl tournaments I’m proud to represent Pacifica and Sea Bowl and, if anything, I hope I was able to put it on the map.”
Following the speakers, the audience shared their own memories of their experiences at Sea Bowl. It was a wonderful afternoon of bowlers showing their love for Sea Bowl.
The history of Sea Bowl was displayed in exhibits stationed throughout the museum. The exhibits were designed by PHS members Pat Kremer and Deb Wong. The exhibits will remain posted for the next month. If you haven’t had an opportunity to visit the museum, it is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays and is located at 1850 Francisco Blvd. There is no admission.
Mychael Urban, former Pacifica Tribune staffer, died recently at the age of 55. In the late 1990s to early 2000s, he covered the sports scene in the community. Upon leaving the Tribune he would write for other Bay Area newspapers and had a sports talk show on San Francisco radio stations. He graduated from the University of San Francisco.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
