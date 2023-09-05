Pacifica Sports Hall of Famer Fancy Allen-Williams was missing from the Sea Bowl memories program at the Pacifica Coastside Museum a week ago. She grew up through the youth bowling probable at Sea Bowl, where her late mother Carol Borland worked, and would have been a natural event speaker.
Instead, Allen-Williams, now living in Florida, sent an email wherein she expressed her memories of Sea Bowl and Pacifica Coast Lane.
“I was very fortunate to have called Sea Bowl and Pacifica Coast Lanes my home-away-from-home for a large majority of my life. So many wonderful memories and wonderful people were met within those walls. Many of us having a front row seat to watching someone's dream come true,” said Allen-Williams who began bowling at the age of 3 at Sea Bowl.
“Once moving to the East Coast, bowling just wasn't the same for me and I walked away in the early 2000s,” she wrote. “It would be a decade or so before I'd bowl again, and it was just a couple of years, and I had a great time and was once again very fortunate to meet some phenomenal people, again all from bowling. I've done just a little coaching, with a couple of my students (going) on to college and compete.”
Allen-Williams was inducted into the PSHOF in 1998. She was also inducted into the San Francisco Women’s Association Hall of Fame.
“In 2017, I married the man my mom told me back in 1982 I would, Walter Ray Williams Jr.,” Fancy Allen-Williams wrote. “Walter Ray and I started an apparel company this year, Compass Sportswear. This was a way for me to honor both my late mom, Carol Borland, and Walter Ray, and what their love for the sport has meant to me and so many others. We are one of the PBA and PWBA product registered partners and this is our inaugural year.”
Williams is a pro bowler and competitive horseshoes pitcher. He currently holds the record for all-time standard PBA Tour career titles and total PBA earnings. He is a seven-time PBA Player of the Year, and won at least one PBA tour title in a record number of consecutive seasons. He was a regular visitor to Pacifica during the Pacifica Coast Lanes era.
“Such wonderful memories, all because of bowling. I'm grateful beyond measure, concluded Allen-Williams, a 1985 Terra Nova graduate.
