Spindrift Players

Spindrift Players cast members rehearse last week for the upcoming show “School of Rock.”

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

Connie Johnson and Isaias Ramirez, students at Skyline High School in Oakland, were both musicians. Now, they’re actors, too. “It’s like a dream come true,” says Johnson about being cast as one of the band members in “School of Rock,” a musical by the Spindrift School of Performing Arts that opens next week.

The play, which was adapted from the movie starring Jack Black, is about a rock ‘n’ roller masquerading as a teacher who forms a renegade band with his uptight prep-school students. Johnson plays a guitarist in the band, and Ramirez is the drummer.

Tags

(0) comments

Rapper with Pacifica roots branches out

Rapper with Pacifica roots branches out

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Today Liam Orsi is a 21-year-old chasing his dream to be a rap musician. His recent success is even more sweet after the struggles he has already endured in his young life.

Sanchez opens again with new exhibits
featured

Sanchez opens again with new exhibits

  • By Emily Surgent
  • 0

The staff of the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica is familiar with what it takes to turn something desolate into something beautiful. On Friday, the gallery that was converted out of an abandoned elementary school, held its first public opening since February 2020.

Think Bridge campers have fun creatively

Think Bridge campers have fun creatively

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Build robots, create a board game, practice critical thinking and take musical training. Those are some of the activities enjoyed by Think Bridge campers at a Pacifica School District summer camp run by Pacifica School Volunteers for a month after school let out for the summer.

Local author invites all to help save planet now

Local author invites all to help save planet now

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

“The Sea is Rising and So Are We: A Climate Justice Handbook” invites all to learn how to build a sustainable world through personal choices and by advocating for policies. Pacifican Cynthia Kaufman calls this time the most urgent as she notes only nine good years remain before permanent dam…

Coastsider's book tells story of rescue puppy

Coastsider’s book tells story of rescue puppy

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Twelve years ago, Claudia Marshall welcomed home a rescued chihuahua named “BNE” who had been found running wild in East Palo Alto. Since, they have walked the coastal bluffs together, enjoyed sunny days at cafes in Monaco and become steadfast friends.

