This year, the 2021 Left Coast Exhibit at the Sanchez Art Center highlights contemporary moments of both hope and shadow.
Amy Ahlmstrom’s “I’m Okay” quilted textile piece tells the story of putting up a brave front amid inner turmoil. Jenny Balisle’s
embroidery, “Collective Grief,” covers the consequences of ignoring truth about the pandemic and systemic racism.
“Covid Diaries #7: Vote, Make a Plan” captures the need to stay informed and participate. Helen Ellis painted a portrait of civil rights activist Paul Robeson. Lindsay Kapoor’s “Daily Ritual” speaks to the importance of finding structure. Penelope Leanarts interlocks hands and fingers in “Touch,” and “Sequestered” by Roz Ritter is a prayer flag made with antiseptic wipes embroidered with haikus.
In the east gallery, two artists who won exhibition awards in 2020 — Pilar Aguero-Esparza and Mark Seely — will present their work. Esparza’s work covers a meditation on shades of skin color. Seely’s oil paintings are landscapes; one depicts a thunderstorm before it happens.
The Left Coast 2021 Exhibit at Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 16. Gallery visits are by appointment booked online at SanchezArtCenter10-8.com. Safety protocols under COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
