Three new exhibits open at Sanchez Art Center this Friday. They run through March 21.
In the main gallery, the 2019 Left Coast Annual exhibition award winners will show their work. Painter Laura Corallo Titus examines landscapes through the lens of fragility, painting colorful fluid images in oil and acrylic. Dance Doyle explores human fragility and strength in tapestry. She discovered that tapestry helped her channel difficult emotions.
In the east gallery, an exhibit called “See Change” creates space for conversation and reflection about sea level rise in photographs, artworks, sculpture and words created through a collaborative community process. An interactive space will present weaving and knitting with repurposed plastic materials.
In the west gallery, the Art Guild of Pacifica presents “Perspective,” a subject artists can explore in many ways, from a classical perspective taught in drawing class to a particular attitude or point of view.
Gallery visits are by appointment booked online at sanchezartcenter.org. Masks and physical distancing required.
Sanchez Art Center is located at 1220 Linda Mar Blvd. Gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
— Jane Northrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.