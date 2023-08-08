Going to the library may not have stereotypical connotations of summer fun, but the San Mateo County public libraries along the coast provide a plethora of activities for those searching for a way to fill the rest of their summer.
The SMC libraries include one in Half Moon Bay and two in Pacifica, at Sharp Park and Sanchez. From summer concerts and arts-and-crafts pop-ups to tech tutoring and medical support, each branch offers a truly impressive number of events and programs, along with their mind-boggling number of books for children and adults alike.
“Families might be going to the Cunha field to play soccer and they’ll come to the library beforehand. Or they’re coming back from swim lessons and then they’ll come to the library after,” said SMC Library Manager Annie Malley. “So it’s often combining it with some of their other summer activities. They’re going to the beach and then they’ll come to the library. It’s kind of funny; it’s like the serendipity of communities.”
Malley has been with SMCL for almost two decades, spending more than 40 hours every week in one of the libraries. She, along with other library staff members, helps to plan adult and youth service programs over the year.
“Both (the Pacifica and Half Moon Bay) libraries have tech tutors,” Malley said. “People who need help with laptops, iPads, computers, learning about our e-resources — they can schedule a time with an individual staff member, just one on one. We can do that in Spanish or English, so that’s a really popular e-resource.”
In addition to helping community members with technology, the libraries offer job resources and living resources.
“Nobleworks is an employment service, and they come to both the Pacifica and Half Moon Bay libraries twice a month,” Malley said. “People looking for jobs can have a one-on-one session with Nobleworks staff. In Half Moon Bay, we also have Coastside Hope caseworkers come every Wednesday and they help people with really whatever they’re (in need of) — housing needs or food needs.”
There are also medical services available through a San Mateo County Health Department program.
“In Half Moon Bay, we just started partnering with Street Medicine, so we have Street Medicine medical staff coming to the library twice a month to meet with people who don’t have health support so they can connect with a nurse or a doctor or nurse practitioner,” Malley said.
The Half Moon Bay Library will offer flu vaccinations in early October for free. The library partners with the Stanford Flu Crew to provide free vaccines for anyone 2 years or older.
For those who don’t want help with job or medical or technological resources, the libraries also offer creative workshops for all ages.
“Makerspace, the 3D printers, in both locations, are open to any ages, so youth or adults,” Malley said. “People can learn how to use the machines and then make whatever interesting tools they want.”
There is also a “walk-and-talk book club” that comes out of the Sanchez Library in Pacifica. “People all read the same book and then, once a month, they go for a walk and talk about the book,” Malley said. “In Half Moon Bay, we’re just starting to offer a writing get-together, (for) people who are writers and want to get feedback or get ideas, (started by) a local resident who’s starting that in August.
“Also art classes!” Malley said. “We have paint classes in both libraries this month, and those fill up really quickly.” In Half Moon Bay, there is a weekly art class that is completely full. There are also a variety of music classes, including African drumming in Pacifica.
The Half Moon Bay library, as well as Belmont, San Carlos and Millbrae, will also begin offering mental health first aid training this month to teach about the proper response to a mental health or substance use crisis. The courses are offered in four-hour sessions over two days, for a total of eight hours. In Half Moon Bay, it will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.
With all of these activities, it is not uncommon for the libraries to be teeming with people, even over the summer.
“Families will be at the library and friends will happen to be there at the same time, and that’s a lot of fun to see those surprising, impromptu get-togethers with kids and families,” Malley said. “That’s what’s just so great about it. We call them community libraries because it really is a place where the community comes together.”
