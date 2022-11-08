The Pacifica Historical Society's monthly rummage sale will offer a huge assortment of holiday decor and other items, Nov. 10 through 12 at the Pacifica Coastside Museum.
The sale will open for a special evening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a $5 admission fee, which can be used as credit toward purchases. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
On Friday and Saturday, the rummage sale continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Everything is half price on Saturday afternoon.
Items include dozens of holiday items, gifts and decor. It will be the final PHS rummage sale of the year; the next PHS rummage sale will be the second weekend in January.
Also in November, the PHS will present a guest speaker, Steve Okamoto, who will discuss how Tanforan in San Bruno and Sharp Park in Pacifica played a part during the U.S. government's Japanese-American internment during World War II. The event will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Pacifica Coastside Museum. The public is invited and admission is free (donations gratefully accepted).
Okamoto, whose family was held at Tanforan, will discuss the internment process at Tanforan and Sharp Park (in today's archery range) where internees were held. Okamoto is a former Foster City Council member who has been instrumental in the Tanforan Assembly Center Memorial project.
In other news from the PHS, the society's annual members-only holiday party at the San Mazza Foundation Castle in Sharp Park will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4.
