Pacifican Dana Miller has made quilts for 13 years, and now she has made it a business. In the coming months, Miller is set to open Coastside Quilt Studio at 1305 Palmetto Ave. Unit E. Watch for a soft opening as soon as May and a grand opening in the fall.

“In the last couple of years, my business has really taken off,” said Miller, who makes custom quilts and designs patterns. “I’m outgrowing my little 10-foot-by-12-foot studio space at home.”

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis. 

