Pacifican Dana Miller has made quilts for 13 years, and now she has made it a business. In the coming months, Miller is set to open Coastside Quilt Studio at 1305 Palmetto Ave. Unit E. Watch for a soft opening as soon as May and a grand opening in the fall.
“In the last couple of years, my business has really taken off,” said Miller, who makes custom quilts and designs patterns. “I’m outgrowing my little 10-foot-by-12-foot studio space at home.”
Miller learned to sew clothing from her mother and grandmother when she was young, but as an adult she discovered quilting and never looked back. She has a foot in both the traditional and contemporary realms of quilt-making, using hand stitches, sewing machines and longarm quilting machines, which sew together the three layers of a quilt — tops, batting and backing — at the same time. Last month, Miller won third place at the San Francisco Quilters Guild show.
When quilting for clients, Miller fills a lot of requests for custom bedding, T-shirt quilts and other personalized items.
“Somebody will come to me and say, ‘Here are all of my son’s T-shirts from baseball and soccer and high school — can you make these into a quilt?’” said Miller. “I’ve also had people come to me with clothing from a loved one that has passed away, and we turn all those pieces of clothing into something special.
“I’ll make anything,” she added. “I love listening to my sewing machine and being in my own thoughts and creativity.”
Up until now, Miller has sold her quilt creations online, out of her home and at craft fairs like Pacifica’s Fog Fest. At Coastside Quilt Studio, Miller will bring together a working studio and a community classroom under one roof.
Miller started teaching beginning quilting and sewing classes before COVID, and then things went on pause. Post-pandemic, she offered two sewing classes at Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica that were a huge hit.
“I realized that we’re somewhat post-pandemic now and a lot of places have closed,” said Miller. “I really feel like our community — not just Pacifica, but also the Greater Bay Area moving into San Bruno, South City, Daly City, Colma and San Francisco — is really in need of a space where they can learn to sew.”
Miller plans to start off by teaching quilting classes at Coastside Quilt Studio. Eventually, she would like to invite other makers to share their skills.
“I don’t sew apparel, and so I’m going to be looking
for other sewists who are more adept at sewing clothing,” said Miller. She also hopes to bring in instructors who can teach people how to crochet, knit, dye yarn, embroider or maybe even decorate cookies. Miller said she will be offering open studio time so that people can rent a space for a few hours and have a quiet place to sew.
“I really want to bring people together,” said Miller.
Miller’s new website is currently under construction. In the meantime, updates about Coastside Quilt Studio are available by visiting danamillerfiberarts.com or by following Miller on Instagram @coastsidequiltstudio and @danamillerfiberarts.
