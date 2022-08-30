The annual “50/50” art show is set to open on Sept. 11 and remain on view until Oct. 9 at the Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Boulevard. The 50/50 exhibit is a juried selection featuring at least 50 artists, who each create 50 works, over 50 days. Fans of the unique exhibition will get a preview of the installation at an opening fundraiser event on Sept. 9 and 10. While both preview days have already sold out, the show will be open to the public starting Sept. 11.
The event has taken place at Sanchez Art Center since 2009, and over the years it has become an essential fundraising tool for the community arts center. The show has also increasingly caught the attention of collectors and savvy shoppers from the region and beyond.
For artists, the process leading up to next week’s opening began back in April with a call for entries from California-based creators. More than 150 artists responded, each submitting 10 images and a brief statement about their work, along with a succinct theme that frames their 50/50 contribution. Julie McCray, director of SHOH Gallery in Berkeley served as juror and narrowed the field to about 50 artists.
“As someone who loves the varied and passionate arts of the San Francisco Bay Area, I greatly appreciated the opportunity to view so many unique, beautiful and creative entries,” McCray said. “Having to leave many stellar artists and ideas out of the 50/50 show was the hardest part.”
Once selected, each artist begins with the exact same set of 50 6-inch squares of MDF plywood. Cindy Abbott, director of the Sanchez Art Center, said that as a result of the annual exhibition, the format has become so popular that a number of artists have returned to the gallery over the years and requested extra squares for work outside of the 50/50 event.
Next, the artists agree to create a single work each day over the course of 50 days beginning at the end of June. Abbott recognizes that certain artistic processes, such as firing clay, don’t operate on work-per-day schedule, and while she doesn’t enforce the rule, she emphasizes that the format promotes spontaneity and showcases parallel creative processes among the participants.
Last weekend, the artists returned to the former elementary school on Linda Mar Boulevard to install their 50 pieces. Upon arrival, center staff randomly assigned them a location to hang their work. At each of the designated spots throughout the three galleries, a template consisting of 49 squares in rows of seven awaited the artists.
Next to the grid the artists hang a featured 50th work, their biography and artist’s statement. Of the 50 pieces, only the highlighted work to the right of the grid may be framed.
This consistent format throughout the space results in a dizzying presentation of more than 2,500 works. The resulting effect is a fluctuation between taking in the entire installation, and zeroing in on specific works.
The same effect often operates within the presentations of individual artists. Each of the 50 works stands alone, but many of the
artists utilize the totality of the grid to create an overall image or effect. The interplay between the individual squares and the full set becomes apparent when people purchase some of the works leaving gaps in the array. The shopper departs with a piece of art that is complete on its own while transforming the remaining companion pieces.
Although the plywood format was originally intended to feature painting and other flat art forms, over the years artists have stretched the boundaries to fit various 3-dimensional forms within the constraints of 6-inch-by 6-inch-by-6-inch spaces.
“Artists will always find new ways to do things,” Abbott said.
