Artist Katherine Pulido's brother, Alex Pulido, helps her install her watercolor and pen-and-ink works for the upcoming Sanchez Art Center 50/50 exhibit. 

 By Emma Spaeth / Tribune

The annual “50/50” art show is set to open on Sept. 11 and remain on view until Oct. 9 at the Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Boulevard. The 50/50 exhibit is a juried selection featuring at least 50 artists, who each create 50 works, over 50 days. Fans of the unique exhibition will get a preview of the installation at an opening fundraiser event on Sept. 9 and 10. While both preview days have already sold out, the show will be open to the public starting Sept. 11.

 The event has taken place at Sanchez Art Center since 2009, and over the years it has become an essential fundraising tool for the community arts center. The show has also increasingly caught the attention of collectors and savvy shoppers from the region and beyond.

