Pacifica Performances presents its second live concert on stage since the pandemic began. Jim Moore and the blue J’s play an eclectic mix of original rock, pop, folk and country.
Moore is a local singer/songwriter who performs and teaches guitar, bass and ukelele in Pacifica. His songwriting credits include one recorded by Bobby Hendricks of the Drifters and soul singer Jerry Brooks. The blue J’s have collectively shared the stage and performed with top acts such as Bonnie Raitt and Chubby Checker.
The first set of the show will be livestreamed. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, online at pacificaperformances.org or at the concert hall located at 1220 A Linda Mar Blvd. Tickets cost $23 for the concert or $10 for the livestreaming event. Tickets are available online at pacificaperformances.org. Concert attendees must be vaccinated.
— from staff reports
