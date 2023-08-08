Living on the Coastside fosters a certain love and admiration for the surrounding scenery that can be hard to express in everyday words. Paul Totah and Steve Hornstra, longtime neighbors and friends in Pacifica, created a book of poetry and photographs to share these emotions for Northern California.
“Earth, Word, Fire and Water” is a compilation of Totah’s poetry and Hornstra’s photographs, arranged from north to south, with a detour in Yosemite. Each poem is paired with a photo that either depicts the place the poem is about, or centers around a similar theme, starting with the title and front-page photo.
“So word, air, fire and water are the four elements,” Totah said. “For me, word and air are linked; you can’t speak a word without blowing in and out air. The idea is that words, poetry, journalism, is as much an element of our existence as the elements of nature.”
Totah is a former journalist-turned-teacher at St. Ignatius College Preparatory School in San Francisco. He and Hornstra met in 1985 when he bought Hornstra’s old house in Pacifica. Many of the poems in the book were written on field trips Totah would take with his writing class, “Nature/Nexus,” to various locations in the Bay Area.
“Very few of the poems in here are related to subject matters that don’t come from a personal experience that I’ve had: a relationship that I’ve had with my son, my daughter, my wife, with an experience I’ve had. And I think that’s just, that’s the case with most poetry,” Totah said.
Neither man was fully aware of the other’s respective craft for much of their friendship until Totah saw some of the photos Hornstra posted to his Facebook, which inspired him to approach Hornstra with the idea for this collaboration in early 2023. Hornstra quickly agreed.
“I happen to have a lot of photos in that area (Northern San Francisco),” Hornstra said. “Early on, it was one of my go-to places, either on the Marine side, Golden Gate Bridge, or the Presidio side.”
Totah had a cache of hundreds of poems about these places waiting to be read. Though Hornstra didn’t know it yet, he would quickly grow to appreciate Totah’s poetry, and the craft at large.
“During one of our first meetings about what we were going to do, I told Paul that I’m not really a poem guy,” Hornstra said. “But I have really learned from this project, just reading his poems one at a time. I grew a lot of respect for his passion, which I am grateful for.”
Though the book is centered on the beauty of the coast, much of the poetry in the book is not directly related to nature.
“The book deals with themes, not just about the natural world. It deals with my family, it deals with faith, it deals with issues of politics,” Totah said. “It touches upon the history of the coast.”
This history can be seen in poems like “Flower Temple” on Page 73, a spot in San Francisco that Hornstra had photographed but needed a poem to go with it.
“I did some research (on the place) and learned that James Lick had brought it over from the East Coast,” Totah said. “Just learning that story became the premise of the poem. I think it relates to why we preserve nature, how we preserve nature and the extent that we go to create diversity where we live.”
Preservation of nature and the beauty of the coast is a central topic throughout the book. Many of the poems and corresponding photos show a favorite spot along the coast that the creators hope will be there for decades to come.
“... I hope that the beauty of the Coastside is with my future grandchild and with that child’s grandchildren,” Totah said.
Other photos and poems were paired due to their thematic linkage rather than being about the same place, like “Rumi,” on Page 189.
“I actually went up there to shoot the moonbow, which is the full moon at the right angle and it creates a rainbow,” Hornstra said. “It only happens like five or six times a year. But there was so much smoke in the area caused by the controlled burn that I wasn’t able to get it, but I did get that shot. I didn’t get my original shot, but I did get that one.”
This became one of Totah’s favorite photos in the book.
“A lot of things are by chance,” Totah added. “I paired one of my favorites with it, ‘Rumi.’ It’s a poem that I wrote originally thinking about a part of Yosemite called Hetch Hetchy … As I was writing that poem, I was thinking about that spot and imagining the galaxy of stars swirling in the sea of pitch black. I didn’t write that poem looking at Steve’s photo, I wrote it many years ago. But it just was a natural fit.”
These types of moments, where a poem and photograph just fit next to each other, are what make the book cohesive and a true love letter to the creator’s home.
“Poetry doesn’t sell; there aren’t a lot of wealthy poets,” Totah said. “If this book were only photos it might sell, but I’ve saddled Steve with my poems.”
“It wouldn’t be a book without your poems,” Hornstra responded.
The pair printed 25 copies to give to their friends and family, and are promoting the digital version on Facebook and other forms of media. The goal is not to profit off of this creation (both men are retired), but rather to share their love and wonder of the places they love most.
“Wonder in the sense of the question, and wonder in the sense of the response,” Totah said. “I love poetry because it makes you think, rather than (being) didactic and saying, ‘Here’s the message.’ It asks a question and makes you think and also expresses the wonder of nature, the wonder of the beauty of creation.
“My hope is that the more we appreciate the beauty of creation, the more we’re inspired to keep it safe,” he said.
