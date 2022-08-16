Each layer of Jon Pogorelskin’s recent art piece, “The Excelsior,” draws you further in. The look of terror on the face of a man hanging off the Roxy Theater balcony, the figures in the windows at Hotel Heartbreak, with each layer more details come to light.
Pogorelskin has been in the cartoon business for about 40 years. He has made good use of his time following his recent retirement from the University of San Francisco where he worked in facilities, boosting his art production and exploring new mediums.
“The Excelsior” was inspired by what Red Grooms, another American artist, who coined the term “sculpto-pictorama,” hybrids of painting and sculpture. The piece recently won a general excellence award at the Cal Expo and State Fair.
“I’m just inspired by so many artists and cartoonists that it compels me more than inspires me to create,” the artist said. “I make things I like to look at. I’m not trying to cater to any kind of market anymore. I only make for myself.”
Pogorelskin started doing cartoons in seventh grade. As a smaller kid, he would draw Ed “Big Daddy” Roth characters on paper book covers to win over the school jocks to keep the big bullies off his back.
“Cartooning was inspired early in my life, when I was a young boy, by the work of Charles Schulz and Peanuts,” said Pogorelskin. “Then I discovered the artists that were in Mad magazine. You know, people like Jack Davis, Wally Wood, Will Elder, people like that. I was really trying to achieve their standard. Then, when I was a young man, I discovered the work of the underground artists, the Zapp Comix artists, so that became my influence.”
He got his big break with Petersen Publishing drawing for CARtoons Magazine and freelancing for Ed Roth. That led to work with other popular Hot Rod cartoon publishers over the years. The cartoonist freelanced and contributed to different anthologies for decades, and over the years he found his own style. In his retirement he can often be found in his studio creating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.