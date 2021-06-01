To continue offering live theater under pandemic controls, Pacifica Spindrift Players has been staging outdoor, socially distanced, play readings outside the theater, located at 1050 Crespi Drive.
Performances in June will include: “Beyond Therapy,” by Christopher Durang, directed by Tyler Paranoia, at 4 p.m. June 5-6, which examines how a pair of patients learn to love beyond therapy; “How to Kill an American Girl Doll,” by Jan Rosenberg, a dark comedy about toxic friendships, asexuality and addiction, directed by Gwynnevere Cristobal, 4 p.m. on June 12-13; “Radio Golf,” August Wilson’s final play dedicated to the Black experience, about ambition, gentrification and identity, directed by Tanika Baptiste, at 4 p.m. June 19-20; and “Edith Can Shoot Things And Hit Them,” by A. Rey Pamatmat, about children alone on a farm who raise each other and make up their own rules, directed by Juan Castro, 4 p.m. on June 26-27.
Bring your own chair to the performance. Tickets can be purchased by calling 359-8002 or info@pacificaspindriftplayers.org.
— from staff reports
