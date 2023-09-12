This coming Saturday the Pacifica Gardens is hosting an educational event in cooperation with UC Master Gardeners of San Mateo and San Francisco Counties.
While the event is already sold out, the new collaboration with UC Master Gardeners has opened up the possibility of more of these kinds of events in the future. The master gardeners are affiliated with the University of California volunteer program and have extensive training in home gardening technique and more.
Pacifica Gardens is a volunteer nonprofit organization that sits behind the Linda Mar Educational Center. A short walk behind the building reveals a colorful display of seasonal vegetables, fruits and flowers. The garden is celebrating its 15th anniversary. With this new event, the organization hopes to educate the community on how to maintain their own plants as well.
“We'll be talking about fall things for the vegetable garden, said Loretta O’Brien, the co-founder and project director of Pacifica Gardens. “So, we're going to have a lecture on soil and bed maintenance. We'll have a lecture on home composting, and then we'll have a lecture on cover cropping for the backyard garden.”
O’Brien said that these events are open to everyone.
The garden also accepts volunteers to help with maintenance. Saturdays are the garden’s workdays, meaning that there are usually volunteers there every week. Those interested can also reach out through the Pacifica Gardens webpage as well.
“We'll finish our weekly workdays in the first week of December. But up until then, we're always here on Saturdays,” said O’Brien. “So anybody can come along, and if they want to tour the garden, they want to see what we're doing, and talk to us.”
O’Brien hopes to see more educational events in the future as Pacifica Gardens and the master gardeners continue to work together.
