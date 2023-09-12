Pacifica Gardens, sunflower

Pacifica Gardens is hoping for more collaborations with University of California Master Gardeners in the future.

Jenna Hards / Pacifica

This coming Saturday the Pacifica Gardens is hosting an educational event in cooperation with UC Master Gardeners of San Mateo and San Francisco Counties. 

While the event is already sold out, the new collaboration with UC Master Gardeners has opened up the possibility of more of these kinds of events in the future. The master gardeners are affiliated with the University of California volunteer program and have extensive training in home gardening technique and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

‘Holly Jolly’ occasion added to Pacifica calendar

  • 0

There is a new holiday event coming to Pacifica in December and organizers hope it becomes tradition. The Holly Jollypalooza is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eureka Square shopping center on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Rummage sale, guest speaker highlight society calendar

Rummage sale, guest speaker highlight society calendar

  • By Laura Del Rosso, special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Historical Society's monthly rummage sale will offer a huge assortment of holiday decor and other items, Nov. 10 through 12 at the Pacifica Coastside Museum.

Spindrift back with reading of ‘Guys and Dolls’

Spindrift back with reading of ‘Guys and Dolls’

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

“Luck Be a Lady Tonight” rang out in a recent rehearsal at Pacifica’s Spindrift Theater. “Guys and Dolls,” the classic musical about gamblers and their gals, is in many ways the reopening show for this community theater group, which has been depending on pluck more than luck to survive over …

Learn about adobe during Rancho Fiesta Day

  • 0

Have you always been curious about the Sanchez Adobe? From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the San Mateo County Historical Association’s docents at the Sanchez Adobe will present their annual Rancho Day Fiesta.

Popular show returns to Sanchez Art Center
featured

Popular show returns to Sanchez Art Center

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

The annual “50/50” art show is set to open on Sept. 11 and remain on view until Oct. 9 at the Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Boulevard. The 50/50 exhibit is a juried selection featuring at least 50 artists, who each create 50 works, over 50 days. Fans of the unique exhibition will get a …

Pacifican wins art award at Cal Expo for ‘The Excelsior’

Pacifican wins art award at Cal Expo for ‘The Excelsior’

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Each layer of Jon Pogorelskin’s recent art piece, “The Excelsior,” draws you further in. The look of terror on the face of a man hanging off the Roxy Theater balcony, the figures in the windows at Hotel Heartbreak, with each layer more details come to light.

Pacifica artist uses found pine cones in his work
featured

Pacifica artist uses found pine cones in his work

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • Updated
  • 0

Growing up in Maine, Owen Black was around pine cones his entire life. Today, he uses his childhood inspiration to create art using pine cone scales that he collects locally. 

Recommended for you