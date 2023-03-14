Monday night means West Coast Swing for a graceful group of Pacificans enrolled in an ongoing dance class at Angie Major Dance Instruction. With cool blues music playing in the room, leaders and followers formed pairs and listened to Major’s explanation of key moves, like the “left side pass” and the “sugar push.”

Most of the people in the class have been studying with Major for a while. They have learned salsa, tango  — you name it, they can probably dance it. Their experience showed in their proper posture and the way they positioned their hands on their dance partner’s upper arm or waist. It was a light touch, applying just enough weight to exchange subtle cues.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Documentary paints surreal portrait of Coastside artist

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Irving Norman, a European immigrant who lived in Half Moon Bay for 27 years before his death in 1989, believed that art could inspire. His work grappled with overarching problems of the world in the hopes that viewers would take away something new. His life and body of work are getting new a…

Andersen packs kit for Denmark
featured

Andersen packs kit for Denmark

  • Updated
  • 0

A beloved local drummer will soon move back to her home country, in part because of the pandemic and the lack of paying gigs and students. Hanne Tylvad Andersen, who played drums with local bands The Fingerpuppets, Wall of Blues and other Bay Area bands featuring a range of music genres, sai…

featured

Musicians keep beat through pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

A once bustling Mildred Owen Concert Hall often features sold-out shows, but with Pacifica Performances idle during the pandemic, you could hear a pin drop in the venerable hall. Morning Nichols, artistic director, said all musicians who have played at Pacifica Performances over the years ar…

Recommended for you