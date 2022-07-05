Growing up in Maine, Owen Black was around pine cones his entire life. Today, he uses his childhood inspiration to create art using pine cone scales that he collects locally.
“I’ve always loved exploring nature,” said Black.
It all started when, upon moving out to California in 2017, he regularly walked by pine trees that lined the area close to his job.
“I started to pick up the pine cones off the ground,” he said. “I was finding miniature tiny pine cones in one place, and then these really big hard pine cones in another. Both of them were kind of new to me … I was just really admiring these things. Then the more I started to look at them and learn about them, I started to play with them and just see what I could make out of them.”
His experimentation led to the technique he’s been using for the last two years, of collecting, cleaning and scaling the pine cones before attaching them to different objects to create works of art.
At the beginning, Black didn’t know much about pine cones, or that the sharp, wooden cones we often see on the ground or in trees are female. After doing research and learning how pine cones work and how pine trees reproduce, he was fascinated and inspired.
“I was like, ‘Wow, they’re so beautiful and they’re so strong,’” he said. “I just thought they were like the perfect creation of nature. I started to use that concept to inform the pieces I was making.”
Black’s latest body of work, created with pine cones collected in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica, focuses on nature, female strength, beauty, ingenuity and power, using pine cone scales as a medium.
His first one called, “From Above,” is a 2-by-3-foot panel that hangs on the wall.
“It’s about the life-giving power of females,” Black said. “It just has a simple shape of a circle coming from the top of the canvas, and you don’t see the canvas at all. It’s completely covered in pine cone scales.”
Other of his pieces, including a globe and wood rolling pin covered in pine cone scales were inspired by the fact that women invented iterations of the globe and rolling pin, their patents in Congress.
Black has also found inspiration in roses, his recent hand-painted series, a contrast to the 3-dimensional pine cone art.
“I wanted to do roses, but in a different way,” he said. “I’ve always had a sense for straight lines, so I wanted to see if I could do roses and thorns and branches with straight lines.”
To check out more of Black’s art, visit his website at trumbullisland.com/owenblackart/.
