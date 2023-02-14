Music at the cafe
Rick Nichols plays old show tunes at Rockaway Beach's Pacific Java Cafe while Fernando Rodriguez occasionally sings and whistles along from his window seat on Friday. Nichols has been a regular at the cafe for a while now, but ever since the owners brought in an old piano about six weeks ago, he has started bringing along his songbooks and playing for whomever happens to be in the cafe.
