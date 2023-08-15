Hey, what are you doing tonight?
You could do worse than a trip to Winters Tavern to see a band that took its name in part from a road sign you probably passed as you flew south toward Los Angeles on Highway 101.
Vertacyn Arc Materializer has been described as a San Francisco psychedelic art rock band and I guess that is as an apt a descriptor as any. If you like Bay Area legends like the Residents or maybe the Tubes, then your head is in the right place for a less-than-quiet Wednesday night at the tavern on Francisco Boulevard.
How do I know all this? Because Rick Rees told me so. He’s a local music writer who offers his takes on the Pacifica music scene at rickrees.substack.com. Rick is an engineer who loves music, particularly of the avant-garde variety. He’s a tonic for those of us who have heard enough about era-defining tours and “dynamic” pricing for tired rock acts who want hundreds of dollars for the privilege of seeing them from a quarter-mile away.
His video interview with Vertacyn Arc Materializer, available on Substack, is worth 23 minutes.
What else were you going to do tonight?
Clay Lambert is publisher of the Pacifica Tribune.
