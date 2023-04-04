Beach Break Entertainment is now offering movie club memberships with perks fit for two people. At each film screening, members will receive a free bag of popcorn, and their names will appear on the screen in recognition of their support.
Want to send birthday wishes to a friend or congratulate family members on an anniversary? Members can display a message for free on the big screen. Memberships also include a discount on private parties.
Monthly outdoor movie screenings are hosted by Beach Break Entertainment in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica. First Fridays happen at the San Benito House Cantina Garden, located at 356 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. First Saturdays feature drive-in movies at the Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica.
Several movies have already been added to the 2023 lineup, and more are in the works. In Half Moon Bay, catch cinema classics like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Audiences in Pacifica can bite their nails through “Jaws” and spend an evening with multiple-Oscar-winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which won awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay along with victories in three acting categories.
Movie club memberships cost $300. Note that the free admission benefit does not apply during the Beach Break Film Festival in December. Visit beachbreakentertainment.com for more information about memberships and upcoming movie events.
