Beach Break Entertainment

Beach Break Entertainment partners with community groups to facilitate shows at Linda Mar Shopping Center.

Photo courtesy Beach Break Entertainment

Beach Break Entertainment is now offering movie club memberships with perks fit for two people. At each film screening, members will receive a free bag of popcorn, and their names will appear on the screen in recognition of their support.

Want to send birthday wishes to a friend or congratulate family members on an anniversary? Members can display a message for free on the big screen. Memberships also include a discount on private parties. 

