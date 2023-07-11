Ragtime great Bob Milne

Ragtime great Bob Milne is coming back to Pacifica for one more performance on July 26.

Photo courtesy Library of Congress

Ragtime and boogie-woogie pianist Bob Milne is coming to the Pacifica Moose Lodge on July 26 for a fundraiser benefiting the Pacifica Historical Society. Milne’s performance, set to be his last on the West Coast, will be nothing short of genius.

“When I was 3 or 4, I would hear my mother playing the piano out in the living room,” said Milne, a self-assured native of Lapeer, Mich., population 9,023. “When she got done, she’d go somewhere else, and I’d go over to the piano and play what she’d been playing.

