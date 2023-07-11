Ragtime and boogie-woogie pianist Bob Milne is coming to the Pacifica Moose Lodge on July 26 for a fundraiser benefiting the Pacifica Historical Society. Milne’s performance, set to be his last on the West Coast, will be nothing short of genius.
“When I was 3 or 4, I would hear my mother playing the piano out in the living room,” said Milne, a self-assured native of Lapeer, Mich., population 9,023. “When she got done, she’d go somewhere else, and I’d go over to the piano and play what she’d been playing.
“I didn’t have to find the notes,” he added. “I knew which ones they were.”
Unsurprisingly, the piano lessons Milne took as a third-grader quickly left him bored and restless. “I hated it, and so finally I told my mom, ‘I don’t want to do this,’” said Milne.
Milne’s mother agreed to let him quit the piano under the condition that he replaced it with another instrument. Milne’s musical journey then took him from becoming first-chair violin in two school orchestras to playing French horn in his eighth-grade band. Why the two-sided switch? Milne’s school had cut its orchestra program, and the band director wouldn’t let him play the drums.
As a French hornist, Milne graduated from the Eastman School of Music before serving stints with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Eventually, Milne made his way back to the piano after encountering the rhythmic syncopations and live-audience rush of ragtime.
As it turns out, the uniquely American style of music that emerged decades ago from a creative epicenter in Missouri works a lot like Milne’s brain. He can “listen to” four symphonies at the same time in his head, while ragtime compositions are known for emitting a syncopated treble voice over a rhythmically steady bass. On stage, Milne has often shown audiences how he can simultaneously play ragtime standards in three different time signatures — 3/4, 4/4, and 5/4.
Immortalized in the meantime by the U.S. Library of Congress in an oral history interview about ragtime and a series of live performance recordings on the piano, Milne has spent an adult life punctuated by MRI sessions with neuroscientists who were studying his brain, musical ambassadorships in Japan sponsored by the U.S. State Department and a life on the road.
“I used to play 250 concerts a year — that’s an average of four a week,” said Milne. “(My wife) Linda and I have a small motorhome. She would drive to some other place 300 or 400 miles away from where the next performance was. I’d travel by plane, and she’d meet me at the airport. I would jump in the motorhome and we’d go over to the next show.”
Over the years, a family connection brought Milne to Pacifica for a series of syncopated performances in front of foot-tapping crowds. After his concert on July 26, however, Milne plans to spend less time on the road.
Catch Milne’s farewell show at 7 p.m. on July 26 at the Pacifica Moose Lodge, located at 776 Bradford Way
in Pacifica. Tickets cost $35 and include a hamburger dinner with fries and a beverage. Tickets benefit the Pacifica Historical Society and must be purchased in advance at pacificahistory.org.
