Mildred Owen Concert Hall in Pacifica is the scene of the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Company’s production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
Director Debbie Lynn Carriger is excited to finally open the show on Aug. 18. There are 12 performances planned.
farcical interactions and makes for a fun summer evening. The cast and crew have been working hard since January when auditions were held.
“It has been amazing. Everyone involved in the company — the folks on the board, costumes and props — everyone has been lovely,” said lead actress Cara Burgoyne. Burgoyne will be playing Falstaff in the show.
Despite the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew, the company has faced some obstacles but has charged ahead.
“Our performance space is actually in Pacifica. We had many months of traipsing through muddy fields and looking at venues before I landed on that venue,” Carriger said. “It’s traditionally a music venue, so there’s not like a lot of backstage … And we’re sharing the space for the church as well, so that has provided some design constraints,” explained Carriger.
She is proud of the work that has been done to get around these problems. She is especially excited for Burgoyne’s debut.
“My favorite part of putting on the show has really been working with our lead actress. Cara is a fine actor. I never thought that I would cast a woman in the show. But Cara, her facial expressions are elastic, and she really embodied that to me when she came to audition, even though she didn’t originally audition for that role,” said Carriger.
While this is Burgoyne’s first show with the company, it is not her first time playing a traditionally male role.
“Playing a man, I’ve had a few moments wondering how to approach a scene, but it’s not my first time,” explained Burgoyne.
Tickets can be purchased on hmbshakespeare.com or at the door, and prices vary from $15-$30. There are senior discounts available as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.