Mildred Owen Concert Hall in Pacifica is the scene of the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Company’s production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” 

Director Debbie Lynn Carriger is excited to finally open the show on Aug. 18. There are 12 performances planned.

