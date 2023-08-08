Since the first handprint was left on a cave wall, humanity has been enthralled by the art of mural making. From early ash drawings of animals and stick figures to Michelangelo’s masterpiece on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, murals make up some of the most important and influential art ever created.
Pacifica, too, has a burgeoning mural scene visible on several buildings, most prominently on the community center, the Anza pump station at Linda Mar Beach, and the Sanchez Art Center. This is where local artist Oscar Lopez creates his art from studio No. 15 of the school-building-turned-gallery.
The printmaker and painter hails from Mexico but now calls the sandy shores of Pacifica his home. Lopez’s late grandfather came to the United States in the 1960s on a temporary basis to work as a field hand.
Lopez grew up on those stories. Many reflect difficulties he still sees in the farmworker community today.
“The (civil rights movement) happened with Cesar Chavez in the ‘60s, and now we are here in 2023 and it seems like nothing is moving forward,” he said.
Due to this familial connection, Lopez began to create art based on the farmworker experience with the hope of bringing to light the essential nature of migrant farmworkers as well as their varied experiences. His goal is to give respectful visibility to the people who are responsible for feeding the nation, one grape at a time.
A series of posters he produced in 2020 portrayed farmworkers under a large sun, which is designed to remind the viewer of an angel’s halo. When asked to explain the creative decisions behind the posters, his eyes lit up.
“In Byzantine painting, they used the symbol of the circle with gold leaf to illuminate and glorify … (Farmworkers) have been angels for a lot of people because (they provide us food), so I glorify them,” he said.
Lopez’s style of casting dark shadows over the farmworkers’ faces represents how society often does not “see” or even consider where food comes from before it arrives at the local grocery store. “I often argue that a portrayal can sometimes be even more powerful than a portrait,” he said.
This series of posters created enough interest to land Lopez a grant from the Creative Work Fund, and now a full-scale mural in San Francisco will soon become a reality. Using the style and motifs established in his posters, he plans to create a mosaic of true farmworkers’ experiences gleaned from on-site interviews, which will be painted, possibly at Fort Mason, in San Francisco.
Work on the mural project stalled when the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay thrust Lopez’s contacts in the farmworker community into an unwanted limelight. He quickly discovered that the experience had left the local farmworkers shaken and unwilling to speak on the subject of their work. He says he respected that impulse and is only now ramping up to conduct interviews once again with the understanding that he has to be more sensitive than ever. This time around the interviews will be videotaped and photographed, and then displayed at a gallery space in the Haight neighborhood and serve as a supplemental experience to the mural.
Lopez plans to use the interviews to make an accurate tapestry of a diverse and varied group of people who come from different countries and even continents. He aims to make his mural representative of all farmworkers from all backgrounds.
“If it’s only my view, I am imposing something,” he said. “So I have to make sure that I understand the community who is going to see this artwork and I understand correctly my subject matter, the farmers. And how I want to translate it and make this harmonious, beautiful, melancholic and thoughtful mural.”
