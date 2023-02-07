The Pacifica National Little League

Photos courtesy Erin Mustille
The Pacifica National Little League_2

The Pacifica National Little League organized an obstacle course for kids on Saturday. Dozens turned out and organizers declared the fundraiser a big success.

Photos courtesy Erin Mustille

Pacifica National Little League put on an obstacle race geared toward youth ages 5-12 on Saturday. The event was completely sold out and did not disappoint.

Kids were able to jump over 6-foot walls, climb a bleacher pyramid, pull themselves up a hill using a 100-foot rope, and even attempt to throw a spear in a hay bale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Andersen packs kit for Denmark
featured

Andersen packs kit for Denmark

  • Updated
  • 0

A beloved local drummer will soon move back to her home country, in part because of the pandemic and the lack of paying gigs and students. Hanne Tylvad Andersen, who played drums with local bands The Fingerpuppets, Wall of Blues and other Bay Area bands featuring a range of music genres, sai…

featured

Musicians keep beat through pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

A once bustling Mildred Owen Concert Hall often features sold-out shows, but with Pacifica Performances idle during the pandemic, you could hear a pin drop in the venerable hall. Morning Nichols, artistic director, said all musicians who have played at Pacifica Performances over the years ar…

Recommended for you