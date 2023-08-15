San Mateo County libraries are hosting Lego Challenge days to give local families and children some summer fun.
Every Saturday in August from 1-4 p.m. at the Sharp Park and the Sanchez libraries, kids can work together and share ideas with Legos.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
San Mateo County libraries are hosting Lego Challenge days to give local families and children some summer fun.
Every Saturday in August from 1-4 p.m. at the Sharp Park and the Sanchez libraries, kids can work together and share ideas with Legos.
There are two sections, one with children ages 6-11 and another for teens ages 12-18.
“ (Participants) can work together or independently to express their building creativity,” said Annie Malley, the acting branch manager at the Pacifica Libraries.
The kids are supplied with challenges to build but are also encouraged to be creative.
“Lego Challenge is an opportunity for youth to come together and share their love of Legos,” explained Malley.
There are still two more Lego Challenge events for families to join.
“We always love seeing new faces at our programs,” Malley said.
The county libraries will be hosting several other events throughout the rest of the summer, including Dungeons and Dragons sessions, Lockbox Challenges, Bats at the Library, and even a magic show.
— from staff reports
Local artists participating in the 50/50 exhibit:
The annual “50/50” art show is set to open on Sept. 11 and remain on view until Oct. 9 at the Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Boulevard. The 50/50 exhibit is a juried selection featuring at least 50 artists, who each create 50 works, over 50 days. Fans of the unique exhibition will get a …
Each layer of Jon Pogorelskin’s recent art piece, “The Excelsior,” draws you further in. The look of terror on the face of a man hanging off the Roxy Theater balcony, the figures in the windows at Hotel Heartbreak, with each layer more details come to light.
Growing up in Maine, Owen Black was around pine cones his entire life. Today, he uses his childhood inspiration to create art using pine cone scales that he collects locally.
The San Mateo County Fair has announced that all competitive exhibit entries will be accepted through May 10 for the upcoming fair to be held June 4–12.
A Pacifica woman’s ties to her Japanese heritage and to the city of San Francisco earned her a position as a princess of the city’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Michelle Heckert, 25, is one of five young Japanese American women in the 2022 Queen’s Court who will represent their heritage a…
What began as an escape from the COVID-19 pandemic, an outdoor movie night has gained traction and continues to thrive despite the return of many in-person events.
It was a lonely two seasons for Hilary Eliza Mason who holds regular seats to Pacifica Spindrift Players performances.
Sanchez Art Center hosts three new exhibits through Feb. 13. “The Male Glaze” is in the Main Gallery, by Philio Northrup and curated by Susan Hillhouse Leask; “Art Quilts 2,” Studio Art Quilt Associates, is in the East Gallery; and Art Guild of Pacifica’s “Heart of the Matter” is in the West…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.