On Friday the Sanchez Art Center opens the annual Left Coast Juried Exhibition, which runs concurrently with work from award recipients Ric Ambrose and Tamera Avery.
The exhibit runs through May 21. It opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 14. Juror Renee Cyla Villasenor selected more than 55 pieces from an impressive collection of more than 900 entries by artists on the West Coast. Villasenor will share her experience, and artists in the show will take part in a virtual Gallery Walk, via Zoom, at 3 p.m. on April 23. A link to attend will be sent out via email and posted to the Sanchez Art Center Facebook page.
