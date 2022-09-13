Have you always been curious about the Sanchez Adobe? From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the San Mateo County Historical Association’s docents at the Sanchez Adobe will present their annual Rancho Day Fiesta.
The family activity day is like a trip back to the 1840s when Don Francisco Sanchez raised cattle for the hide-and-tallow trade at his Rancho San Pedro.
A living history event, visitors will be invited to make adobe bricks, stamp leather, dip candles, make corn husk dolls, churn butter and participate in other rancho-era activities, including learning how to dance as the early Californios did.
New this year will be a photo booth in the Adobe’s tack room where visitors can dress up in costumes of Old California and take pictures with their cellphones. Also, for the first time, there will be a calligraphy table.
Food for sale will include roasted corn and nachos. Lemonade and other soft drinks will be available as well.
