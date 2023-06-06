La Honda Music and Art Fair is back this weekend, and a weekend full of events benefits La Honda Elementary School.
This year the fair kicks off with an acoustic reggae-folk dance party on the evening of Friday, June 9, featuring the talented Wing Brothers. Attendees can enjoy the music while savoring a lasagna dinner at the beautiful La Honda Gardens Patio located at 8865 La Honda Road.
The festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, with a parade led by the La Honda Fire Brigade and La Honda Elementary students, which marks the official start of the fair. The fair continues at the same time on Sunday with live performances by local musicians, providing a diverse range of music. The event takes place outdoors at the La Honda Gardens.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and support local artists who will showcase and sell their unique handmade goods. Additionally, nonprofit informational booths will provide valuable insights and resources for the community. There will also be a variety of delicious food and treats available. Organizers ask that dogs be left at home and that all food be purchased on site.
