Pam Wiston, of Sucessories in The Button Box, in Rockaway, designed pieces for the de Young Museum’s Bouquets to Art exhibit open through June 13.
She collects buttons all year long to go into her creations in the gift shop of the museum. This is her 20th year designing jewelry for the exhibit. This year the museum purchased all of her 36 pieces — 12 rings, 12 earrings and 12 necklaces.
“It’s all flowers,” she said. “I used buttons from 1888 to 1970. I love flowers, too.”
She said she didn’t have a favorite piece but that she really liked one in particular, a daisy button made of Lucite with turquoise and Venetian glass beads.
She has been preparing Father’s Day gifts, working with Indian Head nickels and coins. She is also collecting Mickey Mouse buttons for the Disney Museum.
“I welcome people to bring in their buttons,” she said.
In October, Wiston will be part of a retrospective Patrick Kelly show at the de Young. She’s making wearable art.
— Jane Northrop
