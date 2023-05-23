Deborah Joves stars in the ongoing production of the one-woman play by John Logan “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers” at Pacifica Spindrift Players. Joves thinks the character Mengers, who was a prominent Hollywood agent in the 1970s and 1980s, can inspire Coastside theaters.
“Mengers created herself through her determination, fearlessness and chutzpah,” said Joves. “And I think these are the same qualities that local theater companies need to have right now to survive.”
To stay afloat during the pandemic, the Coastal Repertory Theatre in Half Moon Bay offered performances of “I’ll Eat You Last,” with Joves in the lead role, in the theater’s parking lot. Pacifica Spindrift Players had to navigate the same COVID-related closures while also dealing with significant storm damage.
“These two theaters are my theater homes, and we are so blessed on the coast to have access to these wonderful theaters,” said Joves.
When Joves performed “I’ll Eat You Last” in 2020, the play was extended twice, and the shows all sold out. Paul Smith, who directed Joves in both productions, said the Coastside actor has what it takes to pull off a solo performance.
“Deb is one of those wonderful actors where you just have to push the ‘go’ button,” said Smith.
Set in 1981, the one-act, one-woman comedy “I’ll Eat You Last” invites audiences into the Beverly Hills home of Sue Mengers, agent to the stars.
“She had quite a bevy of actors that she was the talent agent for,” said Smith. “It’s a huge list of people like Steve McQueen, Ali MacGraw, Jack Nicholson, Gene Hackman and Barbra Streisand.”
The play begins with Mengers finding out that she has just been fired by Streisand. For the rest of the show, Mengers dishes up insider Hollywood tidbits and bears her soul to the audience.
“We’re taken along, not just on her rise to power,” said Joves. “All the while her downfall is equally present.
“She has this intimate conversation with the audience,” added Joves, referring to her character. “I get to break the fourth wall, which I love. Sue talks about how she created herself from nothing and lived life on her own terms.”
Smith emphasized that Mengers achieved professional success against considerable odds. “This woman is a remarkable human being and I think her story deserves to be told,” said Smith. “She worked in a world full of men and she was the only one of her kind.”
Joves said that she has gained new insights into her character while rehearsing for the revival of “I’ll Eat You Last.”
“In revisiting the material and doing new research, I gained a fresh perspective on her character and her motivations,” said Joves. “I would just compare that experience to when you reread a beloved book and you know the story and you know the characters, but when you go back, you discover new nuances and layers of meaning.”
“I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers” runs through May 28 at Pacifica Spindrift Players, located at 1050 Crespi Drive in Pacifica. Shows on Fridays and Saturdays start at 8 p.m. Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. The play runs about 75 minutes and does not include an intermission. For ticket information, visit pacificaspindriftplayers.org or call the box office at (650) 359-8002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.