Deborah Joves as Sue Mengers

Deborah Joves transforms into legendary Hollywood super agent Sue Mengers in the Pacifica Spindrift Players production of “I’ll Eat You Last.”

Photo courtesy Paul Smith

Deborah Joves stars in the ongoing production of the one-woman play by John Logan “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers” at Pacifica Spindrift Players. Joves thinks the character Mengers, who was a prominent Hollywood agent in the 1970s and 1980s, can inspire Coastside theaters.

“Mengers created herself through her determination, fearlessness and chutzpah,” said Joves. “And I think these are the same qualities that local theater companies need to have right now to survive.”

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis. 

Writer from Pacifica crafts new mystery thriller
Writer from Pacifica crafts new mystery thriller

Orr Agam honed his writing skills at Terra Nova High School, where he was a member of the Class of 2004. He now lives in San Francisco and that is where he penned his latest mystery thriller, “The Fixer’s Mess.”

Rapper with Pacifica roots branches out

Rapper with Pacifica roots branches out

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Today Liam Orsi is a 21-year-old chasing his dream to be a rap musician. His recent success is even more sweet after the struggles he has already endured in his young life.

Sanchez opens again with new exhibits
Sanchez opens again with new exhibits

The staff of the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica is familiar with what it takes to turn something desolate into something beautiful. On Friday, the gallery that was converted out of an abandoned elementary school, held its first public opening since February 2020.

Think Bridge campers have fun creatively

Think Bridge campers have fun creatively

Build robots, create a board game, practice critical thinking and take musical training. Those are some of the activities enjoyed by Think Bridge campers at a Pacifica School District summer camp run by Pacifica School Volunteers for a month after school let out for the summer.

