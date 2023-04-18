The Pacifica Historical Society is hosting a painting party beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd.
Children and adults are invited to attend and help paint colorful murals for the fence surrounding historic Ocean Shore Railroad Car No. 1409, recently moved to the Francisco Boulevard parking lot. Paint will be provided; please bring your own brushes.
