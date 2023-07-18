Artisan crafters and art admirers will come together on July 30 for the third annual Handmade Pacifica Art Fair. It will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica, and is free to all attendees.
Over two dozen makers will host booths there, with certain artists providing hands-on events as an opportunity for fair-goers to “engage with them and gain deeper insight into their practice,” according to event advertising.
“I just hope that everybody is as excited to come this year as they were last year and that people are finding nice treasures,” one of the fair’s organizers, Kristina Ayala, said. “Our catch line is ‘Uncover the hidden gems of Pacifica,’ so we're kind of calling it, like, a little treasure hunt.”
Each artisan is individually invited by Ayala and the other organizers, as are the musicians. This year, Blue City Jazz will be performing. To participate in the fair, the makers pay a fee for advertising and digital promotions.
“Every single dollar is spent for the event that we bring in. Nobody’s trying to profit. Everybody’s a volunteer,” Ayala said.
The Art Guild of Pacifica, a coastal organization open to anyone to appreciate art and artists, also supports the fair.
“The Art Guild of Pacifica is like the community piece,” Ayala said. “Anybody can belong to the Art Guild of Pacifica, it’s just a very small membership fee and you enter shows — it’s that community piece that kind of brings people together.”
The event began in 2021 as the brainchild of Ayala after an art fair that she had been participating in every winter stopped running. She got serious about starting her own fair in 2020 and used her connection with the Sanchez Art Center to figure out how she could make it happen.
“I went to Cindy (Abott)” — the Sanchez Art Center director — and I said, ‘I really want to organize this event. I want to put it on. Can we do it here?’ And she said, ‘Well, yeah, of course. Do you want to rent the space, do you want to work together?’” Ayala said. “And so she's kind of the behind-the-scenes on legalities, insurance, all of the bureaucracy side, and I got to organize the creative side.”
Ayala is not just the organizer, but also hosts her own booth there where she sells original prints from her printmaking studio, Pufferfish Press. As a middle school art teacher over the hill, she spends most of her year teaching children about the value of creative expression and how they can do it. This fair is one of the ways she can teach more people the same thing.
“Art is definitely my passion. I love education as well,” Ayala said. “I find by doing other things than just art I get really inspired. It gives me lots of time to think and interact with what I'm doing day to day.”
