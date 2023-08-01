Maryland-based singer-songwriter Eli Lev will give audiences an earful of all the good stuff — country, pop, folk, rock — at Winters Tavern on Aug. 9. Joining Lev on stage will be his partner, singer Megan Leigh, and a Taylor GS Mini guitar.
“It’s kind of my road warrior,” said Lev, who has performed in Europe, Oceania, the Middle East and more than 35 U.S. states. “It’s been with me for the last three tours. I tuned it down three half steps, so it’s kind of a mini baritone guitar and it gives a really nice, rich and warm tone.”
Lev’s show at Winters Tavern marks his first performance on the West Coast since 2019. He first heard about the iconic Pacifica venue from some Bay Area musicians he met at a songwriting retreat in Nashville.
“Their eyes lit up when I told them I was going to be at Winters,” said Lev. “They said, ‘That’s our spot! We’re going to bring our people down.’”
Lev will play eclectic covers by artists like Johnny Cash, Elton John, Buddy Holly, Fleetwood Mac and Jack Johnson.
“It’s all over the place,” said Lev, who grew up listening to an oldies radio station in his mom’s car on the way to school. “I might put some Tyler Childers and Noah Kahan in there as well. There’s something there for everybody. I usually get people connected with the show through one song or the other.” Lev’s lineup will also include original songs from his first release “Four Directions Project” and his most recent project “Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing.” The EP was written and recorded during the pandemic on a farm in Boonsboro, Md.
“There are a hundred acres out there with horses, chickens, cows and vegetable gardens,” said Lev. “When the pandemic hit, all my shows were canceled. I was looking for a place to hang out, and so I moved in with my partner, Megan, and her family at the farm.”
“Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing.” chronicles the ups and downs of the lockdown days. “It is very introspective,” said Lev. “I had time to think about, ‘Well, I kind of live my life out of order, and that’s OK.’” I am just kind of getting that message out there in the world that people can live their own lives however they want.”
Lev said that he presents every audience with his real self. “I think that truth, authenticity and vulnerability are some of the most important aspects of a creative (person) these days,” said Lev. “All those things are in my music, in my songs and in my stage performance. I’m just absolutely who I am, and audiences really respond to that.”
Lev will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Winters Tavern, located at 1522 Francisco Blvd. in Pacifica. Tickets are available online at winterstavern.com.
