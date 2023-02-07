CUMC hosts free chamber music concert
The Music at the Mission Chamber Players, a Fremont-based classical music ensemble, will offer a free concert, “Reflections,” at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay. Among the performers are members of the San Francisco Symphony, along with former students of The Juilliard School and the Eastman School of Music.
The program includes Beethoven’s Sonata No. 4 in C major for cello and piano, Astor Piazzolla’s “Le Grand Tango” for cello and piano, and Eldin Burton’s award-winning Sonatina for flute and piano. Likewise in the lineup is “The Great Indoors,” a new work by local composer and former CUMC choir director Mark Fish.
“‘The Great Indoors’ is all about having to stay inside at the height of the pandemic,” said Fish, in a prepared release. “It’s programmatic, autobiographical and dramatic, but has a moment of lightness as well.”
“The Great Indoors” consists of three movements and features an unusual constellation of instruments.
“With this particularly unusual combination of instrumentalists — a flutist, pianist and double bassist — I purposely had the flutist play not flute but piccolo in the first movement, setting these instruments even farther apart in range,” said Fish.
Fish’s composition was sponsored by the Musical Grant Program and supported by the Clarence E. Heller Charitable Foundation, Hewlett Foundation and San Francisco Grants for the Arts.
The performers on Saturday are four members of Music at the Mission Chamber Players: flutist Rhonda Bradetich; pianists Aileen Chanco and Katherine Lee; and double bassist Bill Everett.
All donations made at the concert on Saturday will go to victims of the violence on Jan. 23 and their families.
▸ A separate concert, this one at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Odd Fellows Hall at 526 Main St. in Half Moon Bay, will feature renowned local musicians on guitar and base. It, too, will benefit ALAS and Coastside Hope, which are helping Jan. 23 shooting victims.
This one features fingerstyle guitarists Teja Gerken and Doug Young who will join Coastside bassist John Lester and instrumentalist Mark Kostrzewa in an evening of shared musicianship.
