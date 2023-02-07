Fremont-based ensemble of musicians

A Fremont-based ensemble of musicians is bringing classical music to the Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay on Saturday.

Photo courtesy Music at the Mission Chamber Players

CUMC hosts free chamber music concert 

The Music at the Mission Chamber Players, a Fremont-based classical music ensemble, will offer a free concert, “Reflections,” at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay. Among the performers are members of the San Francisco Symphony, along with former students of The Juilliard School and the Eastman School of Music. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Andersen packs kit for Denmark
featured

Andersen packs kit for Denmark

  • Updated
  • 0

A beloved local drummer will soon move back to her home country, in part because of the pandemic and the lack of paying gigs and students. Hanne Tylvad Andersen, who played drums with local bands The Fingerpuppets, Wall of Blues and other Bay Area bands featuring a range of music genres, sai…

featured

Musicians keep beat through pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

A once bustling Mildred Owen Concert Hall often features sold-out shows, but with Pacifica Performances idle during the pandemic, you could hear a pin drop in the venerable hall. Morning Nichols, artistic director, said all musicians who have played at Pacifica Performances over the years ar…

Recommended for you