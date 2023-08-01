Beach Break Entertainment will host a drive-in movie screening of Disney’s “Cruella” at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday in the Linda Mar Shopping Center.
It will be the last of the “Evening Under the Stars in Cars” drive-in movie series that has been taking place on the first Saturday of each month throughout the summer since May.
Movie-goers are invited to show up at 7:30 p.m. to save their spot and grab concessions before it begins. Each vehicle’s entrance fee is $40.
Beach Break Entertainment was founded by Coastsider Julie Mell in 2020 with the intention of cultivating community and supporting local businesses. Now in its third year, the organization hosts a variety of drive-in movie events throughout the year. Some events include Friday Movie Nights on the first Friday of each month from March to October, a film festival to be hosted in December this year, and corporate events.
“Cruella” will be screened at 1221 Linda Mar Shopping Center in the northeast parking lot near the North American Title Company and Bank of America. It will likely end around 11 p.m.
