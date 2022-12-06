The Coventry Carolers, a choral group that performs in colorful Victorian-era costumes at the Great Dickens Christmas Fair, will bring their festive holiday music to Pacifica at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd.
Songs will include well-known traditional carols and lesser-known music of the season. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 children 12 and under, and $15 for families. Proceeds benefit the Pacifica Historical Society.
