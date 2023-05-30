The San Mateo County Fair returns on Saturday, offering visitors a cornucopia of attractions and activities including live concerts, carnival rides and culinary pleasures. The annual event will also showcase the talents of dozens of county residents who compete for blue ribbons in a variety of categories.
Coastsiders prepare to show at county fair
