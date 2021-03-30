It’s been a year like no other for the arts, including Classical Ballet of California, with a studio on Palmetto Avenue.
Pre-pandemic, 200 students, from age 3 to adult, danced in a range of classes. They were taught by Nina Baratova Amato, former prima ballerina with Sacramento Ballet.
Dedicated dancers and their dedicated teacher kept the top form required in ballet even when classes went online beginning shortly after the lockdown last March. Amato worried about Zoom fatigue for her students, who took her classes after school after a full day of screentime.
“It was hard. I was lonely,” she said. “The kids would come in one at a time. I missed their energy. Every child is so central. They are keeping me young and happy.”
She remarked how very different it was for her to teach something so physical on a screen, but she and the students adapted so well she was motivated by their resilience.
“They were happy to have some kind of outlet,” she said. “It was great for them, too, to have some normalcy.”
By October she was able to offer outdoor classes for teens and preteens and, as of just a few weeks ago, for all the students. Her husband, also a professional dancer with a company, Greg Amato, built a fence around the yard outside the studio. He teaches young men, teenagers, which is rare in the ballet world, she said.
They learned how to teach on a small stage compared with the studio.
“We have a little carpet we put out there called the magic carpet. It’s been super successful,” she said. “It was so great to see them all in person, to see the joy in their faces and to see then enjoy moving through space again. Even the neighbors said they liked it.”
She saw some enrollment drop due to students not wanting to take a class on Zoom, but some families donated money to the school to continue to support it.
“The emotional and financial support was wonderful,” she said.
Every year Classical Ballet of California presents two performances, “The Nutcracker” at holiday time and a June show. “The Nutcracker” was virtual this year with narration and writing by Adrian Smith, illustration by Adrienne Doherty and videotaped by Leo Arellano. Some dancers danced at home. Teens in costumes danced on a special floor put down on the Oddstad School parking lot to cushion their steps.
“It was very creative. Definitely one for the history books,” Nina Amato said. “They had a good time just being able to do that again.”
Two Terra Nova High School seniors who dance with Amato said how much they like dancing in the studio because of its sense of family.
Talia Rosen, dancing since age 3, said it was a place to go where she didn’t have to worry about stress from school. She hopes to keep taking classes with Amato if she chooses a local university to study criminal justice or criminal psychology. She runs track, too, and would have played volleyball if the season hadn’t been canceled due to COVID-19.
“(Amato) understands we have a life out of the studio. Ballet tends to be hard work. She doesn’t make it like that,” Rosen said.
Riley Dohrmann, dancing since age 6, said how supported she felt at the ballet studio. She swims and plays water polo for Terra Nova. She will follow her mom into a career focused on human development to work with people. She hopes to continue to dance wherever she attends college.
She described the perfectionism required for ballet.
“When you are learning new steps, it can never be perfect. There is never a point where you can stop learning,” she said.
Amato said she has not yet decided how to present their annual show in June with 200 people in the cast. It typically sells out the Terra Nova Theater.
“I promised them we would do something. We are working with the Health Department,” she said.
In April she will add a contemporary dance class and a musical theater class, classes that had been available at the studio’s summer camp. The musical theater class taught by Minna Rogers will teach songs from musicals, a class that had been popular at camp. Aline Carilli teaches conditioning and a contemporary dance style with hip- hop choreography.
She will still teach classes to dancers age 3 to adult. Summer camp enrollment starts now. Amato said she feels grateful to be in Pacifica where administrative volunteers kept the studio going.
“We make our prices accessible. Kids need a safe outlet to express themselves and discover themselves,” she said.
