April is National Poetry Month and the Sharp Park Pacifica Library is celebrating with several activities and events for people of all ages.
The month is starting off with a Post-it Poetry Board on which visitors are encouraged to write a short poem based on prompts provided on the board.
“The idea is that people will be invited to look at a prompt, respond to it, and then contribute that work to us and we can hang it up on our board. And then, for even younger kids, even much younger kids, we also have some acrostic poem coloring sheets and have invitations to all age levels to try to flex their creativity,” said Kathleen Woods, a library assistant at Sharp Park Library.
The board was inspired by a similar project in Half Moon Bay, except this project will continue over the entire month of April with several different prompts. The prompts were gathered by Toni Mirosevich, the current poet laureate of Pacifica and a professor at San Francisco State University, and San Mateo County poet laureate Kalamu Chaché.
“National Poetry Month is saying to everyone here … jump in the water with us and write a line or two or a small poem and collaborate in a kind of a community way that sometimes doesn't happen,” Mirosevich said. Mirosevich also explained that the poem prompts chosen were based on feelings regarding Pacifica.
As with Sharp Park, other libraries in San Mateo County are participating in National Poetry Month with virtual author panels, spotlighting poetry books and poetry readings.
“Poetry is a significant idea or experience in words designated to delight the ear and appeal to the imagination and feeling,” Woods said.
Woods also explained that many of the authors who will be spotlighted during this month are younger poets. Both Woods and Mirosevich are hoping to make poetry more accessible and relatable for people of all ages.
“I think that to encourage that and to not make poetry some arcane, stuffy, awful place that you have to be very formal … the kids naturally just kind of come up with the oddest, wonderful, strangest uses of language. I just think they're naturals at it,” explained Mirosevich.
The Post-it board will welcome all kinds of submissions throughout the month, and Sharp Park Library will host a variety of other poetry-related events. A list of these events and dates can be found on the library website.
