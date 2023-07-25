Brighton Preschool and TK on Griffin Avenue in Pacifica is a school with a view.
“We can see a lot from up here,” said director and teacher Gillian Smith, casting an admiring glance toward the ocean and the hills. “We see helicopters, container ships and all kinds of wildlife — whales, hawks, hummingbirds, doves, blue jays, robins and deer.”
Last week, a parade of several other animals appeared in the school courtyard during a dance class with Angie Major, owner of Angie Major Dance Instruction in Pacifica.
“Swing like a monkey and freeze,” said Major, leading about 10 kids through the “Animal Freeze Dance,” which is performed to a song of the same name. As the music plays, everyone dances. When the music stops, dancers have to hold their position until the music resumes.
The students, ages 3 to 5, swam like a dolphin, ran like a cheetah, paddled like a turtle and flew like an eagle. When it came time to slither like a snake, a few enthusiastic dancers got down on the ground and wriggled around on their stomachs. Everyone took the freeze moments very seriously, striking dramatic poses and keeping extra still – or at least trying to. Here and there, little twitches and wobbles could be detected.
Major teaches dance at Brighton Preschool and TK once a month, although psychomotor activities are part of the school’s daily curriculum.
“We do psychomotor motion every day,” said Smith, explaining that young children need to learn patterns of muscular activities. “It can be parachute games, it can be ribbon dancing, it can be yoga — we have all these different implements to incorporate movement for them.”
Smith emphasized that preschoolers have to learn new movements in quick succession with rapidly growing bodies.
“They only learned how to walk two years ago,” said Smith. “They're going from crawling, to walking, to running, to hopping, to skipping, to jumping over something, and then also moving their hands. So, every day we do warm-up exercises so that they can be in contact with all their body parts and be able to move them.”
Before starting a dance to the song “Under the Sea,” Major gathered the kids in a spacious circle and reviewed all the steps.
“Who can show me ‘walk’?” said Major. Several volunteers demonstrated “walk.” “Who can show me ‘jump’?” she continued. “A jump is two feet to two feet. Who can show me ‘leap’? A leap is from one foot to the other foot.”
Skipping, which a lot of kids confused with hopping, proved to be the most challenging. “A skip is a walk followed by a hop,” said Major, slowly showing the kids both moments of the skip. Getting it right, said Major, is not as important as getting involved.
“I want the kids to move, so if you don’t have a skip, that’s OK,” she said. “You can run or jog instead.”
Major has been teaching students at Brighton Preschool and TK for the past two years. “She is amazing with the children — giving energy, kindness and fun all packed into her class,” said Smith. “With her skills and knowledge, she is able to bring a wide variety of music and styles to the children. They love her.”
At the end of class, the group did the chicken dance. “These are chickens that just woke up,” said Major, showing the kids how to do the chicken dance routine slowly before gradually increasing the speed. There was a spontaneous discussion in the dance circle about how many pet chickens everyone had. Some students had three, others had four, and one preschooler claimed to have three and a half.
Before leaving, the kids rushed up to Major and encircled her for a group hug. “This is my favorite part,” said Major. “The swarming in and the hug is perfect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.