Angie Major, owner of Angie Major Dance Instruction

Angie Major, owner of Angie Major Dance Instruction, leads children at Brighton Preschool and TK through a spirited rendition of the “Animal Freeze Dance.” April Seager / Tribune

 

 By April Seager

Brighton Preschool and TK on Griffin Avenue in Pacifica is a school with a view.

“We can see a lot from up here,” said director and teacher Gillian Smith, casting an admiring glance toward the ocean and the hills. “We see helicopters, container ships and all kinds of wildlife — whales, hawks, hummingbirds, doves, blue jays, robins and deer.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Sanchez Art Center opens new exhibits

Sanchez Art Center opens new exhibits

  • Updated
  • 0

Sanchez Art Center hosts three new exhibits through Feb. 13. “The Male Glaze” is in the Main Gallery, by Philio Northrup and curated by Susan Hillhouse Leask; “Art Quilts 2,” Studio Art Quilt Associates, is in the East Gallery; and Art Guild of Pacifica’s “Heart of the Matter” is in the West…

Coastside author re-releases unique online novel
featured

Coastside author re-releases unique online novel

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

As a writing professor at Stanford University in 1995, Richard Holeton wrote a 500-word short story about Theodore Streleski, the Stanford graduate student who bludgeoned his faculty advisor to death with a hammer in the 1970s. He developed the story into a hypertext novel, “Figurski at Find…

Flea market rocks Winters Tavern after year delay

Flea market rocks Winters Tavern after year delay

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

On Sunday, at Winters Tavern, locals danced, ate, drank and shopped at the Pacifica Rock and Roll Flea Market. There were 30 vendors selling things from rock ‘n’ roll photos, and old records and magazines to T-shirts and art at the outdoor event.

Writer from Pacifica crafts new mystery thriller
featured

Writer from Pacifica crafts new mystery thriller

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Orr Agam honed his writing skills at Terra Nova High School, where he was a member of the Class of 2004. He now lives in San Francisco and that is where he penned his latest mystery thriller, “The Fixer’s Mess.”

Recommended for you