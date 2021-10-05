Draw a picture of your favorite tree (or trees) for Pacifica’s 2021 Arbor Day celebration.
There will be one winner from each of three grade levels — kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, and sixth through eighth grade.
Winners will have their artwork displayed at the Sanchez Art Center during the first two weekends of November. Submissions must be turned in at your school by Friday, Oct. 15. Artwork can be any two-dimensional medium, not to exceed 11 by 14 inches in size. Write your name, school and grade on the back.
This contest is sponsored by Tree City Pacifica and the Sanchez Art Center. For questions, contact Amy at Mystique2512@gmail.com.
— from staff reports
