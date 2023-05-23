The Half Moon Bay branch of AAUW proudly boasts of being vital and enthusiastic here on the coast since 1967. And how do we keep our members engaged and connected? By connecting and engaging with young people.
That is why the Half Moon Bay High School Pumpkin Bots got our attention and got our support. On May 1, the Bots team was presented with a $2,500 check from AAUW. The money, from the estate of longtime member Ellen Donnelley, was given by the branch to honor her deep passion for education and STEM. The money will help fund next year’s entry into robotics competitions.
Team members Andrea Miguel Dolores and Ana Linares Herrera gave a presentation at our January branch meeting and were on hand at this May 1 gathering. Both are on their way to college, and several AAUW members mentioned that in a few years they would be eligible to apply for one of our local scholarships. Now in its 50th year, our scholarship program gives midcollege awards to women graduates of Coastside high schools entering their third or fourth year of college. Dolores and Herrera said they would put it on their calendar to-do list for 2025! Yes, keep in touch and stay connected.
Staying connected has been a boon for our members and for the community. Regardless of age, we all have special talents, experiences and wisdom we can share. Our members stay connected through our college scholarship mentoring program, sponsoring seventh-grade girls at Tech Trek math and science camp, working with high school girls interested in entering public service through our Gov Trek program, and offering other youth programs that promote education, with an emphasis on STEM. We have made some great personal connections with our former Tech Trek students. Many return to work as camp counselors or help at our fundraisers.
Staying connected for our members comes in a variety of activities created by and enjoyed by our members and guests. Our newest and most delicious interest group is the Plant-based Lunch Bunch. We gather once a month for lunch to taste vegan and vegetarian dishes with great relish. Walk and Talk is a group that meets every Monday morning for a bit of conversation and exercise. Join us for a walk along the coastal trails and beyond.
One of our most fascinating groups is Great Decisions, a monthly gathering to discuss world affairs. Great Decisions uses a book created yearly by the Foreign Policy Association. You can always join in and test out our activities, like Days for Girls or our scholarly book club. Just make a connection with a member and maybe make a commitment and connection with AAUW Half Moon Bay.
As outgoing president, I can truthfully say that we are a busy group. Want more information? You can either check out our website, https://halfmoonbay-ca.aauw.net, or drop me an email at prozhon@gmail.com. It’s truly about staying connected.
Peggy Rozhon is the outgoing president of the American Association of University Women, Half Moon Bay branch.
