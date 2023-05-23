Members of the AAUW Half Moon Bay

Members of the AAUW Half Moon Bay branch mingle with Half Moon Bay High School staff and robotics team members who were proud to display their latest invention.

Photo courtesy AAUW Half Moon Bay

The Half Moon Bay branch of AAUW proudly boasts of being vital and enthusiastic here on the coast since 1967. And how do we keep our members engaged and connected? By connecting and engaging with young people.

That is why the Half Moon Bay High School Pumpkin Bots got our attention and got our support. On May 1, the Bots team was presented with a $2,500 check from AAUW. The money, from the estate of longtime member Ellen Donnelley, was given by the branch to honor her deep passion for education and STEM. The money will help fund next year’s entry into robotics competitions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Writer from Pacifica crafts new mystery thriller
featured

Writer from Pacifica crafts new mystery thriller

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Orr Agam honed his writing skills at Terra Nova High School, where he was a member of the Class of 2004. He now lives in San Francisco and that is where he penned his latest mystery thriller, “The Fixer’s Mess.”

Rapper with Pacifica roots branches out

Rapper with Pacifica roots branches out

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Today Liam Orsi is a 21-year-old chasing his dream to be a rap musician. His recent success is even more sweet after the struggles he has already endured in his young life.

Sanchez opens again with new exhibits
featured

Sanchez opens again with new exhibits

  • By Emily Surgent
  • 0

The staff of the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica is familiar with what it takes to turn something desolate into something beautiful. On Friday, the gallery that was converted out of an abandoned elementary school, held its first public opening since February 2020.

Think Bridge campers have fun creatively

Think Bridge campers have fun creatively

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Build robots, create a board game, practice critical thinking and take musical training. Those are some of the activities enjoyed by Think Bridge campers at a Pacifica School District summer camp run by Pacifica School Volunteers for a month after school let out for the summer.

Recommended for you