Local artists participating in the 50/50 exhibit:
▸Jennifer Alpaugh - cyanotype on watercolor
▸ Curt Kiest - digital macro photography
▸ Oscar Lopez - oil paintings
▸ Carol Pan - watercolor paintings
Create 50 pieces in 50 days. That’s the challenge the artists showing at Sanchez Art Center’s upcoming 50/50 show took on.
For Carol Pan, a watercolorist, the challenge was the perfect way to showcase the myriad scenes of Pacifica.
“My daughter and I take the dog for early morning walks, and it’s usually as the sun is rising,” she said. “As you can imagine here in Pacifica, we have all this atmosphere in the air, whether it’s fog or the rays of light that shine through the moisture, or the reflections on the water. Every morning I feel like I’m seeing something magical. Every day it’s something different, and I wanted to highlight where I live.”
While at first brimming with inspiration, after about 15, she started to doubt herself, but pushed through, finishing her 50 pieces and creating a colorful and local collection of paintings.
“Now I feel like a real artist because I’ve suffered,” she joked at Sunday’s installation at the Sanchez Art Center.
Oscar Lopez’s collection for the exhibit was also inspired by Pacifica, but his medium of choice is oil paint. He calls his exhibit, “Pacifica landscape encapsulating memories of time.”
“Walking every day and seeing the sunset and the sea, everything seems the same, but it’s always different,” Lopez said. “Like the erosion is changing the shapes of the rocks. So for me to record these in paintings, and
encapsulate specific moments that I’ve seen is
really important. The sunset of yesterday is not going to be the sunset of tomorrow.”
Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.
