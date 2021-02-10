News

A beloved local drummer will soon move back to her home country, in part because of the pandemic and the lack of paying gigs and students. Hanne Tylvad Andersen, who played drums with local bands The Fingerpuppets, Wall of Blues and other Bay Area bands featuring a range of music genres, said she is moving […]

Musicians keep beat through pandemic

A once bustling Mildred Owen Concert Hall often features sold-out shows, but with Pacifica Performances idle during the pandemic, you could hear a pin drop in the venerable hall. Morning Nichols, artistic director, said all musicians who have played at Pacifica Performances over the years are having problems now dealing with the pandemic. And they […]

